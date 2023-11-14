Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:OXLCO)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 1.7 %

OXLCO opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $22.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.52.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

