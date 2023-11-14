Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of OXLCP opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $23.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxford Lane Capital stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Free Report) by 8,500.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

