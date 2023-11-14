Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Price Target Cut to GBX 300 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 350 ($4.30) to GBX 300 ($3.68) in a research note published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ONT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 529 ($6.50) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.36) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 392.80 ($4.82).

Get Oxford Nanopore Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONT

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile

ONT opened at GBX 196.80 ($2.42) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 207.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 229.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 6.01. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a 12 month low of GBX 169.60 ($2.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 294.50 ($3.62). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,312.00 and a beta of 0.69.

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.