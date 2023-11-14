Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Price Target Cut to GBX 300 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 350 ($4.30) to GBX 300 ($3.68) in a research note published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
ONT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 529 ($6.50) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.36) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 392.80 ($4.82).
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONT
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile
Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Nanopore Technologies
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Alibaba’s bottom is in: Analysts see a monster rally ahead
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- TripAdvisor is on AI-powered recovery from record lows
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- High-yield, low-beta value plays for buy-and-hold investors
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.