PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 20,275.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,526 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 66.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 73.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $87.96 on Tuesday. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $90.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.69.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $279,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

