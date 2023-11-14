Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Short Interest Down 18.7% in October

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the October 15th total of 19,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pan American Silver in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.63.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PAAS

Pan American Silver Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.27. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.26.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.22 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently -43.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pan American Silver

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1.6% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 4.9% in the second quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 15,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 90.8% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.