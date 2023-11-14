Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:PASG opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.00. Passage Bio has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the second quarter worth $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Passage Bio by 9,044.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Passage Bio by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14,462 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 19,706 shares in the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.
