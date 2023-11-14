Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) PT Lowered to $5.00

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PASG

Passage Bio Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Passage Bio

Shares of PASG stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. Passage Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Passage Bio by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 604,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 25,872 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Passage Bio by 28.9% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 142,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Passage Bio by 1.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 979,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 14,195 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in Passage Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Passage Bio by 510.1% during the second quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,300 shares in the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Passage Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.