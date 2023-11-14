Pepe Price Reaches $0.0000 (PEPE)

Pepe (PEPE) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. One Pepe token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pepe has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. Pepe has a total market capitalization of $493.69 million and $192.61 million worth of Pepe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pepe Token Profile

Pepe’s launch date was April 14th, 2023. Pepe’s total supply is 420,689,899,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 417,062,922,847,365 tokens. Pepe’s official Twitter account is @pepecoineth. Pepe’s official website is www.pepe.vip.

Buying and Selling Pepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe (PEPE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pepe has a current supply of 420,689,899,999,994.8 with 417,062,922,847,365.1 in circulation. The last known price of Pepe is 0.00000117 USD and is down -1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 295 active market(s) with $199,011,882.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pepe.vip/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepe using one of the exchanges listed above.

