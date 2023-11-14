Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) to Issue $0.08 None Dividend

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Monday, November 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0773 per share on Wednesday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.

Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Down 7.1 %

PVL opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $65.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.28. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $3.69.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $11.33 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Permianville Royalty Trust by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Permianville Royalty Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It acquires and holds net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

