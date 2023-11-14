Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) to Issue $0.08 None Dividend

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Monday, November 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0773 per share on Wednesday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.
Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Down 7.1 %
PVL opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $65.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.28. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $3.69.
Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $11.33 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Permianville Royalty Trust
Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It acquires and holds net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Permianville Royalty Trust
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Utilities may be the best play for a turbulent holiday quarter
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Capitalizing on value: 3 undervalued stocks ready for resurgence
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Have investors struck gold with Newmont’s 4.7% yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.