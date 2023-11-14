Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $28.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $163.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.49. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.93 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

