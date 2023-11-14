Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Dudley Capital Management LLC

Dudley Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $232,000. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.6% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 305,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $90.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.73.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

