Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Short Interest Update

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,080,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the October 15th total of 28,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $48,833.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $48,833.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $1,230,870.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 394,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,767,400.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 247,579 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,207. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at $27,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 1,093.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest Trading Up 1.4 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE:PINS opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of -98.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.30. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $31.87.

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Pinterest from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.10 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Pinterest from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Pinterest from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.27.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

