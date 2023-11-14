Piper Sandler Companies Cuts Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target to $212.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler Companies from $230.00 to $212.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler Companies currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $194.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $201.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $207.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Globant from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $217.36.

Get Globant alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Globant

Globant Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $172.34 on Friday. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $135.40 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). Globant had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $497.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.47 million. On average, analysts forecast that Globant will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globant

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Globant by 122.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 233.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 1,566.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Globant in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Globant in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Globant

(Get Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.