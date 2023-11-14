Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th.

Prospect Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 83.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.7%.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Prospect Capital Price Performance

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 50.55 and a beta of 1.00. Prospect Capital has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $221.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.43 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 13.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

View Our Latest Analysis on PSEC

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John F. Barry bought 16,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $98,954.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 72,752,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,788,840.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prospect Capital

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

(Get Free Report)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.