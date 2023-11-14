Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:PROV)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.

Provident Financial has a payout ratio of 53.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Provident Financial to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

PROV stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Provident Financial has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $14.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Provident Financial ( NASDAQ:PROV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 6.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Provident Financial will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

PROV has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Provident Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on PROV

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Provident Financial by 49,616.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial

(Get Free Report)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.