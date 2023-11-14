Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.

Provident Financial has a payout ratio of 53.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Provident Financial to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PROV opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. Provident Financial has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial

Provident Financial ( NASDAQ:PROV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 15.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Provident Financial by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP increased its position in shares of Provident Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 391,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Provident Financial by 49,616.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PROV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Provident Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Provident Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on PROV

About Provident Financial

(Get Free Report)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.