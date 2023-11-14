Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 590.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,352 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.08% of Genuine Parts worth $17,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth $60,850,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 388.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,514 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 99,476.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,768,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $299,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,698 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,384,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $135.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.88. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.