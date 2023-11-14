Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $14.92 Million Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 670.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385,069 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $14,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 17,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 56,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 9,238 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,748.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $27.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.55. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

