Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $16.05 Million Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.15% of Allegion worth $16,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Allegion by 3.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 17.4% in the second quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 135,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,203,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegion during the second quarter worth $71,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Allegion by 8.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Allegion by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,746 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Longbow Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Allegion from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.14.

Allegion Stock Down 0.3 %

ALLE stock opened at $103.23 on Tuesday. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $917.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.93 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 55.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 28.53%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

