Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $17.66 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,381 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in American Express were worth $17,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Express by 371.3% during the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of American Express by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 5,250 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 752,297 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $131,050,000 after purchasing an additional 272,058 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 30,909 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $397,678,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXP. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.95.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $154.34 on Tuesday. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $112.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

