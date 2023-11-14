Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $28.14 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 250,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 35,600 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $28,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TXRH. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.35.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $107.29 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.38 and a 52 week high of $118.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.47 and a 200-day moving average of $105.91.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.