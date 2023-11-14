Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 699,135 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,667 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 1.17% of First Merchants worth $19,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,261,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,180,000 after buying an additional 134,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Merchants by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,207,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,641,000 after acquiring an additional 79,996 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Merchants by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,949,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,194,000 after purchasing an additional 103,088 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,882,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,307,000 after purchasing an additional 137,877 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,393,000 after purchasing an additional 45,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Merchants from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Merchants in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on First Merchants from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

First Merchants Stock Performance

NASDAQ FRME opened at $29.02 on Tuesday. First Merchants Co. has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average of $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). First Merchants had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $161.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

