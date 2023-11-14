Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 26,430 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,430 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 1.56% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $21,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,687,000 after purchasing an additional 30,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,268,000 after buying an additional 41,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,620,000 after buying an additional 22,331 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,997,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,434,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance
Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $92.71 on Tuesday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $127.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.48.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.
