Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Raises Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,647 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.09% of Paycom Software worth $16,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,917,229,000 after buying an additional 73,414 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $581,056,000 after purchasing an additional 43,991 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,629,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,423,000 after purchasing an additional 689,600 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,756,000 after purchasing an additional 108,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Trading Up 0.5 %

PAYC opened at $171.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $374.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.72.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,179.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paycom Software news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. purchased 314 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.20 per share, with a total value of $49,988.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair cut Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $320.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.12.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

