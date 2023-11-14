Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Raises Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,013 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.45% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $24,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth about $592,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.2% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.1% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.75.

In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $1,434,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,718,846.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $153,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,344.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $1,434,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,518 shares in the company, valued at $11,718,846.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,800 shares of company stock worth $1,683,230. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $83.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.55 and a twelve month high of $98.87. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.20.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

