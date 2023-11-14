Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,419 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in General Electric were worth $19,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE opened at $115.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.26. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.57 and a 52-week high of $117.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GE. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on General Electric

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.