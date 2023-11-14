Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 7,186 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,186 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.11% of Fair Isaac worth $22,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total transaction of $2,185,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.42, for a total transaction of $2,519,559.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,079,097.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total value of $2,185,502.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,072 shares of company stock valued at $9,791,938. 3.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FICO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.40.

Shares of FICO opened at $1,012.27 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $568.38 and a 1 year high of $1,014.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $895.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $838.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 59.79, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

