Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 199,189 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $20,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 335.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP opened at $115.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.35 and a 200 day moving average of $112.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $135.68.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.10.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 646,049 shares of company stock valued at $78,636,116. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

