Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Monroe Capital Co. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Monroe Capital in a research note issued on Monday, November 13th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Monroe Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s FY2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Monroe Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65. Monroe Capital has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $151.04 million, a P/E ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.35%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 625.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the second quarter worth $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. 18.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

