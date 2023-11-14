QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG) and Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Critical Survey

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) and QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.0% of Laureate Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of QuantaSing Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Laureate Education shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Laureate Education and QuantaSing Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laureate Education 7.39% 11.85% 5.02% QuantaSing Group -3.58% N/A -12.28%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laureate Education 0 0 2 0 3.00 QuantaSing Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Laureate Education and QuantaSing Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Laureate Education presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.27%. QuantaSing Group has a consensus target price of $9.85, suggesting a potential upside of 326.41%. Given QuantaSing Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe QuantaSing Group is more favorable than Laureate Education.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Laureate Education and QuantaSing Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laureate Education $1.24 billion 1.68 $69.57 million $0.63 21.02 QuantaSing Group $424.94 million 0.30 -$14.97 million N/A N/A

Laureate Education has higher revenue and earnings than QuantaSing Group.

Summary

Laureate Education beats QuantaSing Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs. It offers its services in Mexico, Peru, and the United States. The company was formerly known as Sylvan Learning Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Laureate Education, Inc. in May 2004. Laureate Education, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About QuantaSing Group

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers. In addition, the company provides online and literacy course to adult learners under various brands, including QiNiu, JiangZhen, and QianChi. QuantaSing Group Limited was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

