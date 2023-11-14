Quantstamp (QSP) Reaches Market Cap of $3.79 Million

Quantstamp (QSP) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quantstamp has a market cap of $3.79 million and $112,941.62 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantstamp token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is https://reddit.com/r/quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantstamp (QSP) is a cryptocurrency founded in 2017, specializing in auditing smart contracts on blockchains like Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain. It enhances contract security and reliability by conducting automated and manual audits, ensuring protection against vulnerabilities exploited by hackers. This vital role contributes to the integrity of decentralized applications (dApps). Additionally, QSP serves as a token for paying auditing services and rewarding contributors. Founded by Richard Ma and Steven Stewart, Quantstamp boasts a team of cybersecurity and blockchain experts committed to strengthening decentralized applications in the blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

