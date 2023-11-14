Quetta Acquisition Co.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:QETAU)

Quetta Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:QETAU – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, November 15th. Quetta Acquisition had issued 6,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 6th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Quetta Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Quetta Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QETAU opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. Quetta Acquisition has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $10.17.

Insider Transactions at Quetta Acquisition

In related news, CEO Hui Chen purchased 253,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,530,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,970,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,700,450. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Quetta Acquisition

Quetta Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on financial technology sector in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

