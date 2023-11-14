Rain Capital Management LLC Buys 946 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Rain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 399.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.12. 744,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,662,742. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.87 and a 200-day moving average of $96.32.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

