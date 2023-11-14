Rain Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Rain Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,444 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,015 shares during the period. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 3,887,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,893 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,546.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,255,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,089 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Rose Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $90,737,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.69. 272,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,924,600. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.47. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

