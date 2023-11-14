Rain Capital Management LLC Sells 52,604 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Rain Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 75.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,604 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000.

VT traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.47. 209,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.18. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $84.82 and a 1 year high of $100.72.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

