Rain Capital Management LLC Takes $240,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 835 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after buying an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $1,731,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $208,586.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,249,244. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $208,586.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,249,244. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,341 shares of company stock valued at $39,293,937 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. CICC Research started coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $5.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $335.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,711,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,329,910. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $308.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.32 and a 1 year high of $335.71. The company has a market cap of $861.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.