Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Position Increased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $10,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter worth $4,441,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Raymond James by 3.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Raymond James by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Raymond James by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Stock Up 0.1 %

RJF stock opened at $100.60 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $124.63. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.15). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on RJF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Raymond James

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $799,654.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.