Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 233.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Real Good Food from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Real Good Food Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ RGF opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $46.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.50. Real Good Food has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $7.69.

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $35.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Real Good Food will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Real Good Food

In other news, CFO Akshay Jagdale acquired 23,809 shares of Real Good Food stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $49,998.90. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,488.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Real Good Food news, major shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 28,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $121,388.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,877.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Akshay Jagdale acquired 23,809 shares of Real Good Food stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $49,998.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,042 shares in the company, valued at $113,488.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 213,809 shares of company stock worth $476,499 and sold 238,877 shares worth $994,612. 24.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Real Good Food

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Real Good Food by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,680,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 608,411 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Real Good Food by 713.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 452,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 397,020 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Real Good Food by 275.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 90,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 66,133 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Real Good Food in the third quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in Real Good Food by 2,278.4% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,043,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Real Good Food

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co brand name, as well as sells private-label products.

