Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a payout ratio of 21.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum to earn $18.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Shares of RS opened at $267.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.93. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $295.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.64 and a 200-day moving average of $263.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.00. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 21.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.76, for a total transaction of $2,857,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,588,641.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.76, for a total transaction of $2,857,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,588,641.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total value of $1,388,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,327.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,878,406 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 131.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8,850.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

