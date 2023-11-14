Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum has raised its dividend by an average of 16.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a dividend payout ratio of 21.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum to earn $18.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $267.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.64 and its 200 day moving average is $263.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.93. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $295.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 21.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.15, for a total value of $2,841,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,258 shares in the company, valued at $31,613,960.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total transaction of $1,388,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,327.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.15, for a total transaction of $2,841,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,613,960.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,878,406 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8,850.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

