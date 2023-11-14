Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RSGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum has raised its dividend by an average of 16.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a dividend payout ratio of 21.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum to earn $18.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $267.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.64 and its 200 day moving average is $263.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.93. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $295.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 21.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.15, for a total value of $2,841,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,258 shares in the company, valued at $31,613,960.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total transaction of $1,388,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,327.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.15, for a total transaction of $2,841,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,613,960.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,878,406 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8,850.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

