Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Capreit’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capreit in a report issued on Sunday, November 12th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now expects that the company will earn $2.39 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.36. Desjardins also issued estimates for Capreit’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Capreit Stock Performance

Capreit has a one year low of C$20.71 and a one year high of C$50.88.

Capreit Announces Dividend

Capreit ( TSE:CAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C($2.74). The firm had revenue of C$268.38 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

