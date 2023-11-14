Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Capreit’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capreit in a report issued on Sunday, November 12th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now expects that the company will earn $2.39 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.36. Desjardins also issued estimates for Capreit’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.
Capreit Stock Performance
Capreit has a one year low of C$20.71 and a one year high of C$50.88.
Capreit Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Capreit
- How to Invest in Energy
- Utilities may be the best play for a turbulent holiday quarter
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Capitalizing on value: 3 undervalued stocks ready for resurgence
- Trading Halts Explained
- Have investors struck gold with Newmont’s 4.7% yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Capreit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capreit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.