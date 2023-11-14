ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Price Performance

RMD stock opened at $142.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.35. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $243.52.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on ResMed from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.33.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $798,472.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,224,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 11,400 shares of company stock worth $1,636,242 in the last three months. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

