Rhumbline Advisers Has $41.50 Million Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,294 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of Darden Restaurants worth $41,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DRI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 25.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,176,000 after buying an additional 113,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $175,572.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $414,112.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,505.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $175,572.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,255 shares of company stock worth $741,016. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $178.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.83.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $151.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.37 and its 200 day moving average is $155.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.90 and a 52 week high of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

