Rhumbline Advisers Sells 9,059 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,059 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.22% of Iron Mountain worth $36,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $115,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,579.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $115,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,579.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $606,043.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $17,053,092. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,873 shares of company stock worth $4,098,639. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.6 %

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

IRM opened at $59.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.92 and a fifty-two week high of $64.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.46 and its 200 day moving average is $58.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 273.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

