RLX Technology Inc. to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Monday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, December 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.
RLX Technology Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:RLX opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.67 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74. RLX Technology has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $3.06.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.15 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 20.78%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
RLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on RLX Technology from $3.15 to $2.40 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on RLX Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.60 target price for the company.
About RLX Technology
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and other retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
