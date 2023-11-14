RLX Technology Inc. to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Monday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, December 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

RLX Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RLX opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.67 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74. RLX Technology has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $3.06.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.15 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 20.78%.

Institutional Trading of RLX Technology

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLX. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in RLX Technology by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in RLX Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in RLX Technology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in RLX Technology by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 16,526 shares in the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on RLX Technology from $3.15 to $2.40 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on RLX Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.60 target price for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RLX Technology

About RLX Technology

(Get Free Report)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and other retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.