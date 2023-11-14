Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 645.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,568 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,350 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $42,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,582,000 after acquiring an additional 137,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,361,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $779,543,000 after purchasing an additional 125,519 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,036,224 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $640,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,817 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $550,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,653,645 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $521,813,000 after purchasing an additional 37,866 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $3,153,095.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $3,153,095.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at $8,146,520.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,978,974.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,948 shares of company stock valued at $10,643,727 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Ross Stores stock opened at $122.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.94. The stock has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $123.65.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 8.36%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.39%.

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

