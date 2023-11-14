Roundview Capital LLC Decreases Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Roundview Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,408,525,000 after buying an additional 969,207,649 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,591 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,341,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,004.0% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 617,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,076,000 after purchasing an additional 561,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 290.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 677,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,704,000 after purchasing an additional 504,072 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $103.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.06. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

