Roundview Capital LLC Has $222,000 Stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Roundview Capital LLC trimmed its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 78,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,527 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $450,000. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 157,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SJT opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $12.25.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SJT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.58 million during the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 3,192.73% and a net margin of 98.39%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.6 net wells.

