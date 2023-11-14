Roundview Capital LLC Has $283,000 Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Roundview Capital LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 84.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,683,000 after acquiring an additional 800,235 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 68,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA EWY opened at $59.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $54.49 and a 12 month high of $67.95.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.