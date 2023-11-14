Roundview Capital LLC Has $418,000 Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Roundview Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 58.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Goldstream Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG opened at $117.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $260.07.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer cut Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Dollar General from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James cut Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

